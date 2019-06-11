Accused in murder trial was defending herself in 'life or death' struggle, court hears

The defence lawyer for a woman on trial for second-degree murder in the death of her neighbour, Judy Kenny, told a jury Monday that his client was acting in self defence.

Brenda Schuff, 46, was charged with second-degree murder after Kenny was found dead in the early hours of April 10, 2017.

Last week, the jury was told that Kenny was found on the kitchen floor in her Wolseley home, lying on her back with several "significant" stab wounds to her chest, and a knife in her head.

On Monday, Schuff's defence lawyer Matt Gould opened his case, telling the jury Schuff was attacked by Kenny after the two women were socializing inside Kenny's home.

He said Schuff fought back in self defence.

"Brenda Schuff found herself in a life or death struggle, and she reacted. It's horrible, and it's unpleasant. It resulted in death. It's uncomfortable to think about, but you have to think about it," Gould told the court.

Somebody went unhinged that night. You will have to decide if that was Brenda or Judy. - Matt Gould, defence lawyer

"This story is not one of good versus evil, but a story of necessity and survival," he said.

Accused to testify Tuesday

Schuff will testify Tuesday about her recollection of what happened that night.

"She is going to tell you everything that she can remember from that night. She wants to testify, because she wants you to understand what happened," Gould told the jury.

"Somebody went unhinged that night. You will have to decide if that was Brenda or Judy."

The court heard last week that Brenda Schuff met Judy Kenny while she was out looking for a dog that had gone missing. The pair then ended up at Kenny's home. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

He also told the jury that Kenny's blood alcohol concentration that night was four times the legal driving limit, and that she was on a combination of anti-depressants and a sleeping aid, according to a toxicology report.

Later during the proceedings, Felicia Foster, a pharmacist, told the court why these medications are often prescribed and the potential reactions they can have.

However, during cross examination, she said she was not treating Kenny, so she didn't know her doses or the cumulative effects of the drugs on her system.

Last week, Crown prosecutor Debbie Buors told the court the pair met when Kenny was out looking for a dog that had gone missing. They ended up at Kenny's home, where "something went horribly wrong," the prosecutor said.

The jury also heard from a police officer who said Schuff approached police shortly after Kenny's body was discovered with blood covered hands, telling him "I'm the one you're going to want to talk to about this."

A friend of Kenny's also testified that when he went to her home that night to pick up his dog, it seemed like Kenny had been drinking.

"She was just acting weird, really weird," he testified. He went on to say that Kenny wasn't typically a heavy drinker, and would have too much to drink "once in a blue moon."

The trial resumes Tuesday before Justice Richard Saull.