Accused approached police with blood-covered hands on night of Wolseley neighbour's killing, trial hears

The police officer who discovered Judy Kenny's lifeless body in the early hours of April 10, 2017, told a jury that the woman accused in Kenny's killing approached police that night, saying she was someone they were "going to want to talk to about this."

Winnipeg Police Service Sgt. Ari Mamott testified on Tuesday, the second day of the trial of Brenda Schuff, 46. She's accused of second-degree murder in the death of Kenny, 54. Schuff has pleaded not guilty.

Kenny was found on the floor of her kitchen, lying on her back, with several "significant" stab wounds to her chest, the trial heard Monday.

Mamott told the jury Tuesday that he was first to arrive on scene at Kenny's home on Camden Place, in Winnipeg's Wolseley nieghbourhood, just after 3 a.m.

Police had received a call asking for a well-being check, he testified.

He entered the house because he was concerned there might be a medical emergency he needed to attend to, he testified. But soon after entering the house, he found Kenny's body on the floor.

He said it was apparent Kenny was deceased, as she had a knife plunged through her head and multiple stab wounds, and her body had lost colour.

Shortly after, more emergency services personnel began to arrive on scene.

While he was talking with the firefighters and paramedics who had arrived, Mamott said a woman approached him, telling him "I'm the one you're going to want to talk to about this."

She was holding up her hands, palms up. They were covered in what looked like blood, Mamott said.

Mamott said he then took the woman, later identified as Schuff, into custody.

Schuff and Kenny were neighbours, but did not know each other before the night of the killing, court heard Monday, the first day of the trial.

During opening statements Monday, the jury was told that the Crown intends to prove that Schuff beat and stabbed Kenny after they had both been drinking.

The pair met when Kenny was out looking for a dog that had gone missing, Crown attorney Debbie Buors told the court Monday, and ended up at Kenny's home, where "something went horribly wrong," the prosecutor said.

The trial, expected to last three weeks before Justice Richard Saull, continues Tuesday afternoon.

The Crown is expected to play a video statement from an exchange student who was living in Kenny's basement at the time of her death.