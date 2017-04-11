Encounter between Wolseley neighbours turned into deadly attack, court told

A chance meeting between two Wolseley neighbours two years ago ended in a fight that left one of them dead on the floor of her kitchen, surrounded by blood, a jury was told Monday morning.

The trial for Brenda Lee Schuff, who is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Judy Kenny, 54, on April 10, 2017, began in Court of Queen's Bench this week before Justice Richard Saull. Schuff has pleaded not guilty.

During opening statements, Crown prosecutor Debbie Buors told the jury that they intend to prove that Schuff beat and stabbed Kenny after they had both been drinking.

The pair didn't know each other before the night of Kenny's death, but met when Kenny was out looking for a dog she was looking after that had gone missing, Buors told the court.

The two women returned to Kenny's home on Camden Place, where they socialized for a while. Then, it turned violent, Buors said.

Officer describes bloody scene

Const. Susan Roy-Hageman, a Winnipeg police identification officer, also told the court Monday that police found Kenny on the floor of her home, lying on her back, with several stab wounds to her chest.

A kitchen knife with an eight-inch blade was also lodged in Kenny's head, Roy-Hageman told the court.

Schuff was arrested shortly after Kenny was found dead at her home.

The trial continues Monday afternoon. It is expected to last three weeks.

Schuff is being represented by defence lawyers Matt Gould and Zach Kinahan, while the Crown is being represented by Buors and Theresa Cannon.