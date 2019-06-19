Spurned sexual advances behind killing of Wolseley woman: Crown

A Winnipeg woman stabbed to death in her Wolseley home died after refusing the sexual advances of the woman accused in her killing, Crown attorneys said Wednesday.

Crown prosecutor Debbie Buors made the accusation while cross-examining Brenda Schuff in a Winnipeg courtroom.

Schuff, 46, was charged with second-degree murder after Judy Kenny, 54, was found dead in the early hours of April 10, 2017.

On Tuesday Schuff testified in her own defence, telling the jury trial Kenny attacked her while holding a knife.

Schuff told the court Tuesday that Kenny had invited her into her home for a drink after Schuff went outside to help her neighbour from two-doors down look for a lost dog.

After visiting for about an hour and a half, Schuff said, Kenny got angry at her when she went to the bathroom and attacked her, coming toward her while making a chomping motion with her teeth.

Schuff said she remembers punching Kenny, but testified her memories of what happened next are blank.

Crown paints different picture

In court Wednesday, Buors said Schuff is pretending not to remember, and accused her of being the aggressor, pointing out out Kenny had been found without a shirt, her pants on backwards.

Schuff denied the Crown's suggestions on Wednesday that she had tried to make sexual advances on the deceased.

Closing arguments in the case are scheduled for Monday.

