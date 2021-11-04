Frustrated dog owners, facing another year-long delay for off-leash park to open, are now breaking in

Impatience and anger from dog owners still waiting to access the new Brenda Leipsic off-leash park in south Winnipeg has bubbled over, with people now breaking in by removing fence boards.

The park, which the city once said would be open in October 2019, now has a June 2022 opening target — five years after the original park was closed to allow construction of the Southwest Rapid Transitway.

"We've been waiting and waiting and waiting. It's been a long, long time and people are really fed up," said Carole Conway, a park user who was there on Wednesday.

"Everyone you talk to about it is like, 'Come on already.' People are all frustrated."

The new seven-hectare park, which hugs the curve of the transitway, has been in place with fencing, paths, a picnic shelter, large swaths of open field and wooded areas since 2019.

The city delayed that opening to fall 2020, saying turf conditions were not ready to take the pounding from animals and people.

That time came and passed. A new date was set, for fall 2021.

Dog owners have been restricted since November 2019 to a small section of the Brenda Leipsic dog park's southern peninsula. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Last week, the city contacted the Brenda Leipsic Dog Parkers, a non-profit users group, to say "it should be ready" for June 2022.

In the meantime, users have been restricted since November 2019 to a muddy and battered section of the park's southern peninsula, which has a hydro tower rather than trees.

A wall of fencing separates it from the other six hectares. A pair of locked gates allow access for crews to cut grass and inspect the larger section.

Recently, there have been several incidents of people breaking the locks to go into the main area. Concrete barricades were put in front of the gates so people have simply knocked out other sections of the wall.

"The level of frustration is obvious that people feel justified in the removal of fence boards. Many park users say they feel that the area is being withheld and are tired or waiting," said Rosalyn Jones-Smith, chair of the users group.

A concrete barricade blocks a gate that was broken open to access the closed section of the dog park, but people have instead removed fence boards to make another entrance. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

The issue has caused some aggravation for those following the rules and not wanting to jeopardize any chance of getting access to that other section as soon as possible, she said. But the group has no authority to stop anyone.

"We can't do anything about any sort of acts of civil disobedience [but] there's no signs telling people don't go in there," she said, suggesting the city do that.

"If somebody does remove the boards, other people follow."

The area beyond the temporary fence surrounding the muddied portion of the dog park is a much more lush six hectares with paths, wooded areas, benches and a picnic area. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

In its reasoning for the continuing delay, the city's park's department said it wants to get rid of weeds and seed those areas with grass. This year it was difficult to grow grass due to drought conditions, it said in a letter to the dog park group.

"Our concern is that the newly germinated seed will be ripped or torn out from the soil, leaving bare areas that will eventually turn to mud," the letter says.

The drought conditions caused cracks in the soil that could become "ankle breakers" so that needs to be addressed as well, it says.

"I know how disappointed the public will be, Parks Services is just as disappointed," the letter says.

The City of Winnipeg's parks department sent this message to the Brenda Leipsic Dog Parkers group last week, saying the opening would be delayed yet again. (City of Winnipeg)

The dog park group sent a response, saying those issues exist in every dog park.

"Grass as a ground cover is not sustainable … so we are not understanding why, after the additional two years long delay, while literally watching the grass grow, we are still not allowed access to the park," the letter says.

The group suggests the delay is because the cost to fix the turf is currently being borne by the contractor hired to build the transitway and dog park. Once the city accepts the park as complete, it will be responsible for any further expenses.

"As much as we appreciate the desire to have it established sufficiently to be acceptable to your ideal, we ask that you recognize that that ideal may be a short-sighted goal," the group's letter states.

Most of the main gates remain padlocked at the new Brenda Leipsic off-leash dog park. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Those sentiments were echoed by Duncan Strong, who visited the park with his dog earlier this week.

"It's ridiculous. The park was built and put together here for the dogs to go out and run — let them run," he said.

"Closing it up right now when grass is not going to be growing anyway is kind of silly."

The dog park group's letter was cc'd to Mayor Brian Bowman, Coun. Sherri Rollins, who is chair of the parks department, area Coun. John Orlikow, Dave Domke, who is parks manager, and Jesse Crowder, manager of major projects for the city.

Other than a "thanks for copying me, I will review the material" reply from Rollins and a "that's unfortunate" from Orlikow, Jones-Smith has heard nothing from anyone at the city.

In an email response to questions from CBC News, the city repeated what its letter said to the dog park group.

The original Brenda Leipsic Park was a 16-hectare area of grass and forest off Hurst Way and Parker Avenue. It was closed in spring 2017 when the city started work on the transitway.

The city created a temporary 1.5-hectare spot surrounded by orange snow fencing close to Parker Avenue in fall 2018. It was closed when the small portion of the park's south end was opened.