Reward offered for safe return of missing, pregnant Manitoba woman

The mother of Breanna Lee Hudson is putting up a $5,000 reward in the hope it will lead to the return of her missing daughter, who she says is also pregnant.

"I'm terrified, I'm worried, I'm exhausted and I'm scared of what's happened to her," Crystal Loden told CBC News on Thursday, which marks one week since Hudson, 28, left a home in Ile des Chênes, southeast of Winnipeg.

"I'm wondering if she's safe, if she's been hurt, if she's alive, if she's going to come back. It's horrible. I just want her back.

"So we're going to put a reward for safe return with my daughter."

RCMP said Hudson was picked up by Shaquille MacFarlane, 29, who has warrants out for his arrest for assault, uttering threats, extortion and obstruction of justice. He is also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching bail conditions.

"We're concerned, obviously, for her safety. We have not heard from her. She is pregnant, so she does require medical care. She needs to be able to see a doctor," Loden said.

"And she's a mother. Her daughter needs her mom home and she wants to know why her mom can't call her. She would never leave her [eight-year-old daughter], so we know something's wrong."

Shaquille MacFarlane, 29, has warrants out for his arrest for assault, uttering threats, extortion and obstruction of justice. He is also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching bail conditions. (Submitted by RCMP)

Hudson also has an injured knee that she must see a specialist about, Loden said.

In addition to the reward, she plans to put up posters and get a search party going. Loden has been trying to avoid those efforts because Hudson's daughter doesn't know her mom is missing.

The family has been trying to protect the girl with stories, Loden said, breaking into sobs as she spoke about being worried other kids might see the posters and say something to the girl.

"I'm just hoping we can find my daughter before I have to take those measures," she said.

RCMP issued a news release last week saying Hudson and MacFarlane might be in a black pickup truck and Hudson could be attempting to make his way to Calgary.

Earlier this week, RCMP said they no longer believe the pair are in the truck and it is unknown if they have access to another vehicle.

Investigators still believe Hudson and MacFarlane are together in the Winnipeg area and that MacFarlane is actively avoiding the police.

"It's obvious someone's hiding them," Loden said. "It angers me to think that somebody would help hide a mother, someone who has a child waiting for her. It just makes me sick to my stomach."

Hudson is five feet, four inches, with brown hair and blue eyes. MacFarlane is five feet, 10 inches, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Loden hopes someone will see something and call police or an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers (204-786-8477).

If she could speak to those who know where Hudson is, Loden would tell them "there's an eight-year-old girl waiting for her mommy to come home, and she doesn't know where she is.

"Please let my daughter come home."

Anyone with information about Hudson or MacFarlane is urged to call RCMP at 204-433-7433 or any local police detachment.