Rob Wilson is a black man who drives a nice car and that, he says, was enough to subject him to a curious traffic check while on the road in south Winnipeg.

"I asked police why I'm being pulled over, and they said 'it's a routine stop'" Wilson says. "I was pulled over, again, for nothing."

Wilson, aka Fresh IE — a Grammy and Juno nominated Christian rapper — first made headlines in 2008 when police stopped him in his car, pulled their weapons and accused him of driving a stolen car, which he wasn't.

The most recent experience in 2019, he says, was a stark reminder that when it comes to racial profiling — especially when it comes to people of colour — there's still work that needs to be done.

Melissa Cote echoes that sentiment. The Winnipeg mother says since she was a teenager, she's been sexualized by "older white men" who target girls and women of colour .

"I get it all the time," Cote says.

Other stereotypes are more covert. Leisha Strachan was a world champion baton twirler, but when people learned she was athletic, the assumption was always the same: "I used to get asked, 'Why baton? Why not track and field?'"

Former world champion baton twirler Leisha Strachan urges black youth to 'find out what their gifts are, and not be stopped by what society expects of them.' (Leisha Strachan/supplied)

Larry Strachan grew up loving and playing classical music and yet "people assumed that I would be an expert rapper as well."

That's why Wilson, Cote, Strachan and Strachan are joining CBC Up to Speed host Ismaila Alfa for a special CBC Asks: What are the black stereotypes in Manitoba and how do we break them?

CBC host Ismaila Alfa on breaking the black stereotypes: what does it mean to be a black man in Winnipeg? (Donna Carreiro/CBC)

The event — part of the CBC's ongoing coverage of Black History Month — will ask the questions:

What does it mean to be a black man walking down the streets of Winnipeg?

What presumptions are made about women of colour?

Alfa and his guests will explore the stereotypes that continue to exist in this province. And the public is invited to join the conversation live on our website, on Facebook and on Twitter, Wednesday, February 26 at 11:30 a.m. CT.