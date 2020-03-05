No 'state-funded cafeterias': Pallister pans proposal to provide free school breakfasts

Premier Brian Pallister says Manitoba schoolchildren shouldn't have to rely on the province to serve them a healthy breakfast.

The premier was urged by NDP Leader Wab Kinew during the first day of the spring legislative session to institute a universal breakfast program for students from kindergarten to Grade 12, but Pallister said that isn't the role of a government.

"If children are going to school hungry, then parents aren't fulfilling their responsibilities," he said during question period on Wednesday, eliciting groans from NDP members across the chamber.

"The member should not ignore the unfilled responsibilities of Manitoba parents," he said. "Families first, Madam Speaker — not state-funded cafeterias."

Pallister said a government is better off addressing the reasons a child comes to school hungry, like parents struggling to make ends meet financially. He added that his government is committed to that task.

A province-sponsored meal program has the "unintended consequence" of separating children from valuable time with their families, he said.

Taking time away from single parents: Pallister

He told reporters afterwards there are numerous studies showing the benefits of families eating meals together.

"You don't take the meal and give it to an institution and take it away from a single mom, so she doesn't get time with her child," Pallister said.

"You just don't do that. You're ignoring the needs of that family and that relationship to be strengthened and built."

Manitoba's NDP have recently adopted the position that provincial schools should offer free breakfasts so no children go to class hungry. The cause has been championed by the Manitoba Teachers' Society.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says a universal meal program would pull kids away from valuable family time at home. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Kinew told question period on Wednesday that universal breakfasts are a "no-brainer."

He took offence at a recent tweet from Tory MLA James Teitsma, which described the proposed program from the NDP, which would cost $30 million annually, as a "bad idea."

"Don't get me wrong — kids need breakfast," the Radisson MLA wrote on Twitter. "But they need to eat breakfast IN THEIR HOME even more."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Manitoba?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Manitoba</a>'s NDP are proposing to spend $30million annually providing in-school <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/breakfasts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#breakfasts</a> to students.<br><br>This is a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BadIdea?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BadIdea</a>.<br><br>Don't get me wrong - kids need breakfast.<br><br>But they need to eat breakfast IN THEIR HOME even more.<br><br>Read more at <a href="https://t.co/9wMlfK1L1m">https://t.co/9wMlfK1L1m</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/YkEuhZt3O7">pic.twitter.com/YkEuhZt3O7</a> —@JamesTeitsma

After question period, Kinew said he wasn't swayed by Pallister's explanation.

"I do not understand the values of a person who would stand up and say we shouldn't feed hungry children," he said.

Students with an empty stomach are arriving at class "through no fault of their own," Kinew added.

"I think all Manitobans would agree that feeding a hungry child in a way that helps to benefit the schooling of all children in Manitoba is a good idea."

Through existing programs and with the help of community partners, the province said it served 4.8 million snacks and meals during the last school year, alongside local schools and school divisions.