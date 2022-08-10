Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Woman, 73, robbed at home by knife-wielding man who stole vehicle: Selkirk RCMP

Police in Selkirk arrested a man after he allegedly broke into the home of a 73-year-old woman, threatened her with a knife and stole her car.

Suspect accused of breaking into house on Cil Road in RM of St. Clements

CBC News ·
A 73-year-old woman was robbed by a man armed with a knife who stole her vehicle in the RM of St. Clements, police say. (Hamilton Police Service)

Police in Selkirk arrested a man after he allegedly broke into the home of a 73-year-old woman, threatened her with a knife and stole her car.

Just before midnight on Aug. 6, a 911 caller overheard a voice demanding car keys before the call was dropped, Manitoba RCMP said in a news release.

Officers who were close by went to the house on Cil Road in the rural municipality of St. Clements, west of Selkirk, and confirmed a woman's vehicle was stolen after a man broke into her home. 

The woman suffered a minor physical injury, police said. She told the officers a man armed with a knife entered her home and demanded her keys before fleeing.

Police found an abandoned vehicle nearby and tracked the suspect and the stolen vehicle to a nearby business in the rural municipality of West St. Paul, the news release said.

A suspect, 43, was arrested without incident, police said.

He faces numerous charges, including assault with a weapon, break and enter, and theft of a motor vehicle. 

More from CBC Manitoba: 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now