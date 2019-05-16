Hate-filled graffiti sprayed inside home, dog injured during break-in

Police are investigating a possible hate-motivated break-in after a Winnipeg home was vandalized and a family dog was injured.

Winnipeg police were called to the house, near Grassie Boulevard in Transcona, on Monday after a report around 5:45 p.m. of a break-in.

Officers found the interior of the house had been spray-painted, and some of the graffiti included hateful messages, police said in a news release.

The family's dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment.

Hate-filled graffiti was scrawled around the home after the break-in. (Supplied)

Investigators don't believe the residents were home at the time of the break-in and besides the dog, there were no reported injuries, police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said.

"You look at the totality of the circumstances in this incident and it's concerning all around. There's hate-related messaging inside the residence and the fact that the dog was injured," he said.

With the investigation still in its early stages Murray cautioned against drawing conclusions about what motivated the break-in.

Photo provided by the family shows injuries sustained by their dog during the break-in. (Supplied)

"One aspect of this investigation that's important to note, though, is that the investigation is still unfolding and we really don't know the nature of the incident yet," he said.

The major crimes unit, which includes the hate crimes co-ordinator, is investigating.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers.