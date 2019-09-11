2 charged after opioids stolen from business in Roblin, Man.

Manitoba RCMP have arrested two suspects in connection with a Sunday night break in at a business in Roblin, Man., after police say someone recognized them from surveillance footage the business owner posted online.

Around 7:15 p.m., Mounties responded to a report of a break in at a business on Main Street in the municipality, just over 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg

RCMP said a man and a woman got in by breaking the lock on the door, and then stole an undisclosed amount of opioid medications before leaving in a vehicle. The suspects were captured on video, which the business owner immediately posted on social media, Mounties said.

Less than six hours later, someone in Yorkton, Sask., recognized the pair in a video being shared online and called police. Yorkton RCMP arrested a man, 49, and a woman, 42.

The man, who is from Midland, Ont., and the woman, who is from Swan River, have been charged with multiple offences, including breaking and entering, possessing a Schedule I substance, possessing stolen property and possessing a weapon, RCMP said.

The Mounties continue to investigate.

More from CBC Manitoba: