2 charged after opioids stolen from business in Roblin, Man.
Pair arrested after being recognized in surveillance tape circulating on social media, police say
Manitoba RCMP have arrested two suspects in connection with a Sunday night break in at a business in Roblin, Man., after police say someone recognized them from surveillance footage the business owner posted online.
Around 7:15 p.m., Mounties responded to a report of a break in at a business on Main Street in the municipality, just over 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg
RCMP said a man and a woman got in by breaking the lock on the door, and then stole an undisclosed amount of opioid medications before leaving in a vehicle. The suspects were captured on video, which the business owner immediately posted on social media, Mounties said.
Less than six hours later, someone in Yorkton, Sask., recognized the pair in a video being shared online and called police. Yorkton RCMP arrested a man, 49, and a woman, 42.
The man, who is from Midland, Ont., and the woman, who is from Swan River, have been charged with multiple offences, including breaking and entering, possessing a Schedule I substance, possessing stolen property and possessing a weapon, RCMP said.
The Mounties continue to investigate.
