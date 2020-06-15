2 people beaten, bound with tape during break-in at Winnipeg home

Three people have been charged for breaking into a Winnipeg home, assaulting a 17-year-old male and 20-year-old woman, then binding them with tape.

The owner of the home, on Celina Cove in the city's West Kildonan neighbourhood, had a licence to legally grow marijuana, which was among a number of things stolen, according police.

Officers, including a canine unit and helicopter, were called to the home just before midnight on Friday. The helicopter quickly located three people running through yards and attempting to hide.

They were taken into custody soon after.

A 41-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with break and enter, forcible confinement, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failing to comply with prior court-ordered conditions.

A 47-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with break and enter and a 28-year-old woman from Fort Alexander is charged with the same.

