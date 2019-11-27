2 people arrested after $60K generator stolen from Lakewood construction site

A man and a woman face charges after tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a construction site in Winnipeg's Lakewood neighbourhood earlier this week.

Police were notified Tuesday about a break-in overnight at the site on Hamilton Avenue, between Chapman Road and Cavalier Drive, a police news release says.

Officers with the major crimes unit investigated and found the generator outside a home on Vimy Road, between Ness and Portage avenues.

Police took three people into custody and searched the house.

Officers found the stolen property from the construction site and another piece of equipment that had been stolen from a different construction site two years ago.

A 51-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested and detained in custody for break, enter and theft and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested and charged for break, enter and theft. She was released on a promise to appear in court.