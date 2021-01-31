Winnipeg police arrest man who allegedly broke into restaurants, stores and cars 15 times

A 28-year-old man is in custody and facing a slew of charges after being accused of more than a dozen thefts that date back to the beginning of December all over Winnipeg, police say.

Police say the man allegedly broke into eight different restaurants, half a dozen stores that had pharmacies and stole two cars, according to a news release issued on Sunday.

"In addition to cash, a lot of electronics were stolen from the businesses," Const. Jay Murray said.

It all started on Dec. 3, when a vehicle was stolen in the Maples. That same day, a restaurant was robbed in nearby Garden City.

Just a few days later, four different restaurants in different parts of the city were broken into and stolen from.

On Dec. 10, a store with a pharmacy near Bishop Grandin Boulevard and Dakota Street was robbed.

"We believe that this individual would steal the vehicle, then break into businesses, and as soon as that vehicle was found by police, this individual would then steal another vehicle and resume that crime spree," Murray said.

Three days later, a car was stolen in the area of Valour Road and Notre Dame Avenue, in the Sargent Park area.

That same day, two restaurants, a supply business and another store with a pharmacy were also stolen from.

The next day, another store with a pharmacy was robbed in Charleswood.

A restaurant on Regent Avenue West between Lagimodiere Boulevard and Panet Road was robbed on Dec. 19.

The alleged theft spree paused for nearly a month. Then, on Jan. 26, two stores with pharmacies were hit — one in North Kildonan, the other in the northeast part of Transcona.

Arrest made

Police arrested the man at a home on Dalhousie Drive between Ulster Street and Allegheny Drive in the Fort Richmond area on Thursday after a long investigation, police say.

Some of the stolen items were found when police executed a search warrant, Murray said.

The man is facing 15 counts of breaking and entering, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with the condition of a release order.

Murray says the suspect may be linked to more crimes.

Although Murray says it's commonplace for thieves to steal multiple times, it's not normal for people to steal all over town.

"Most people that do break and enter usually do it in one area of the city, part of the city that they're familiar with. But if you were to map out all the locations provided today, it really is wide across the city. There's no common denominator."