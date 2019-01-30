Man charged with breaking into 2 condo buildings in 2 years

A man is facing numerous charges in connection with break-ins at two condominium buildings, one this week, the other in 2017.

The most recent break-in happened at about 4:20 a.m. Monday at a building in the 100 block of Creek Bend Road. Several vehicles in a parkade were broken into, and a vehicle was stolen using a spare key in the car's console, according to a news release issued by the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle near King Edward Street and Logan Avenue at about 9:50 a.m. the same morning. Officers tried to stop the driver, but he fled at a high rate of speed. They located the vehicle a short time later, abandoned in a snowbank after it crashed near King Edward Street and St. Matthews Avenue.

Police arrested the suspect hiding in a garbage dumpster on Berry Street, a few blocks away from where the car had been abandoned.

After further investigation, the major crimes unit came to believe the man was also responsible for a break-in at a condo building in the 800 block of Dovercourt Drive in September 2017. He became a suspect after forensic evidence linked him to that break-in .

The suspect, 29, is facing numerous charges, including breaking and entering, theft of a motor vehicle and theft under $5,000. He remains in custody.