Intruder tried to force himself on woman in Wolseley neighbourhood home, police say

Police are looking for a man who went into a Wolseley neighbourhood home, committed an indecent act in front of a woman who lives there and tried to force himself on her.

A man went into an unlocked home in the Winnipeg neighbourhood before 2:30 a.m. Sunday and was confronted by two women, police said in a news release Friday.

The victim tried to hide but the man pushed open the door to the room where she was and committed an indecent act, police said.

The man then tried to force himself on her, police said, but she fended him off.

Police got a call about the break-in around 2:30 a.m. but by the time they arrived, the man had fled, they said.

Police did not release the name of the street where the home is for privacy reasons, public information officer Const. Jay Murray said.

Several police units searched the area but didn't find a suspect.

The man is described as between 5 feet, 10 inches, and 6 feet, with a small build and a wide stance. He has dirty blond-reddish hair that was short on the sides but longer on top. He was wearing a dark-coloured T-shirt and dark cargo pants.

Winnipeg police ask anyone with information to call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba:

