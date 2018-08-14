Man arrested for break-and-enter 4 years later

A 39-year-old man was arrested Sunday and charged with breaking into a medical centre on Portage Avenue four years ago.

Police caught up with the man after he allegedly tried to steal someone's car.

The break-in happened at about 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2014.

A thief broke a window to get into the building and then stole an undisclosed amount of medication, police said.

A sample of blood was collected at the break-in scene, but it was not linked to a suspect until 2015 due to a backlog of forensic tests, Const. Jay Murray said at a news conference Tuesday.

On Sunday morning, the suspect approached a driver in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue and allegedly threatened him. After a short struggle, the driver called out for help, and the man fled when the driver's family members responded.

The man was located along Main Street, in the Jefferson neighbourhood, at around 1:35 p.m.

He has been charged with robbery, breaking and entering, and mischief.

More from CBC Manitoba: