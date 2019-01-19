Jurors deliberating verdict in trial for 2 men accused of manslaughter in Jeanenne Fontaine's death

Jurors are deliberating their verdict in the trial of two men accused of manslaughter in the death Jeannene Fontaine.

The jury in the trial for Christopher Brass and Jason Meilleur was charged Thursday, and sequestered after that. No verdict was reached by the end of the day Friday. Jurors are returning Saturday morning to continue to deliberate.

Brass and Meilleur have both pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charge.

Fontaine, a cousin of Tina Fontaine — whose 2014 killing sparked calls for a national inquiry on missing and murdered Indigenous women — was killed in 2017.

Jeanenne, 29, was shot in the back of the head inside her home on Winnipeg's Aberdeen Avenue, near Salter Street, on March 14, 2017. The house was then set on fire.

This photo, shown on Jan. 7, 2019, at the trial for two men accused of manslaughter in connection with the death of Jeanenne Fontaine, shows the aftermath of an Aberdeen Avenue house fire. Fontaine was shot in the house, which was then set on fire on March 14, 2017. (Court exhibit)

Over the course of the week-and-a-half-long Court of Queen's Bench trial, a jury was told that Brass and Meilleur went to Fontaine's home with a third man, Malcolm Miles Mitchell, to collect a drug debt from the victim's boyfriend.

But when they found the boyfriend, Monte Bull, wasn't there, the men decided to rob Fontaine instead, Crown prosecutors alleged.

The jury was told during the course of the trial that Mitchell was the shooter.

The key issue during Brass and Meilleur's trial was whether they went to the home with Mitchell to commit a robbery, and knew — or ought to have known — that could lead to serious harm for the victim, the jury was told during closing arguments Wednesday.

Crown prosecutors argued that testimony from the victim's brother, Vincent "Chuck" Fontaine, proved Brass and Meilleur had the intent to commit robbery.

Vincent told the jury that he saw the men come into the home where he lived with Jeanenne with a gun and a knife, and that Brass was standing watch by the door.

Bull, who also testified at the trial, said that he owed Meilleur's girlfriend money.

Defence lawyers argued that the Crown's evidence was circumstantial, and that they had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Brass and Meilleur went to the house with Mitchell to rob Fontaine.

Meilleur's lawyer, Theodore Mariash, pointed out that Vincent Fontaine testified that one of the men took his phone, and then gave it back to him, arguing that suggested there was no intent to commit robbery.

He also said that Vincent's testimony suggested he did not behave like a person who was being robbed.

Vincent Fontaine also testified that he didn't hear the three men demand property or money, Brass's lawyer, Tara Walker, noted.

The trial, before Justice Gerald Chartier, began on Jan. 7.

