Trial begins for 2 men charged with manslaughter in death of Jeanenne Fontaine

The trial for two men accused of killing a 29-year-old mother of three in 2017 begins in a Winnipeg court Monday.

Christopher Brass and Jason Meilleur are charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Jeanenne Fontaine, who was the cousin of Tina Fontaine.

Jeanenne Fontaine was shot on March 14, 2017, in the back of the head inside her home on Aberdeen Avenue near Salter Street. The house was then set on fire.

Paramedics rushed Fontaine to hospital, but she died the next day after being taken off life support.

A third man, Malcolm Miles Mitchell, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month and was sentenced to life in prison, with parole eligibility after 10 years.

Jeanenne Fontaine's house on Aberdeen Avenue was set on fire after she was shot in March 2017. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"She was a lively, beautiful Native girl," Jeanenne Fontaine's aunt Rhonda Flett told CBC at the time of her death. "Everybody wanted to be around her. She was kind. She liked to laugh. She made us laugh."

Fontaine's death followed a series of tragedies that had befallen her family over the years. Flett said Jeanenne moved into the Aberdeen house following the death of her cousin, 15-year-old Tina Fontaine, in 2014. Jeanenne's mother and Tina's mother are sisters.

In 2011, Tina's father, Eugene Fontaine, was beaten to death in Sagkeeng First Nation.

The death of Tina Fontaine, whose body was found in the Red River in Winnipeg in 2014, spurred calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Brass and Meilleur's jury trial is expected to last three weeks.