13 firearms seized in Brandon, Westman areas

A police operation targeting the theft and illegal possession of firearms in southwest Manitoba has resulted in the seizure of 13 guns.

The Brandon Police Service, the Blue Hills RCMP detachment, and members of the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team launched Project Burden in response to a spike in the number of firearms incidents in the Brandon and Westman area over the last year.

On March 19, police in Brandon pulled over a vehicle and arrested a 31-year-old man. They found a firearm that had been stolen from a break-and-enter in Souris, Man.

In the early hours of March 20, Brandon police searched a residence on East Fotheringham Drive and found a .22-calibre firearm and assorted ammunition, as well as several firearms parts. The gun had been stolen during a break-and-enter in the RM of Oakland-Wawanesa.

Later that same day, police searched another property in the RM of Oakland-Wawanesa, where they found 11 firearms as well as a motorcycle that had been stolen from Brandon. Some of the guns had been stolen during the earlier break-and-enter in Souris.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with numerous firearms offences.