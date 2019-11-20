Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Brandon, police say

Brandon police say a woman hit by a vehicle while crossing the street on Monday has died.

The 75-year-old woman was rushed to hospital at about 9:20 a.m., after she was hit while crossing Park Avenue at 26th Street.

The woman suffered significant head injuries and was later taken to a hospital in Winnipeg for treatment. She died on Tuesday, police said Wednesday.

Brandon police initially put out a call for information to help identify the woman, as she was not carrying any identification. Late Monday afternoon, police said they had identified her and were in touch with her family.

The motorist is co-operating with the investigation and speed and intoxication are not factors in the crash, police said.

Brandon police are still investigating.

