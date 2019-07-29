20 Manitoba men arrested for sexually exploiting vulnerable victims, police say

A total of 20 men face charges as a result of a continuing joint Winnipeg-Brandon sexual exploitation investigation called Project Beckon, police say.

The men are charged with obtaining sexual services, police said at a joint police conference Monday morning in Brandon.

"I think this will have a dramatic effect on those seeking sexual services within our city and hopefully the message here is that it's not going to be tolerated in our community," said Winnipeg police Sgt. Richard McDougall, a member of the counter-exploitation unit.

The accused are age 22 to 82 years old; 14 live in Brandon, while the other six are from Winnipeg, Virden, Souris, Shoal Lake and Erickson. Police also seized 15 cars.

Project Beckon, which had financial support from the Manitoba Justice Department, was a joint forces intelligence-based investigation targeting the demand side of sexual exploitation, and prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of sex workers and those who are being directly or indirectly exploited, police said.

It started after Brandon police reached out to other forces for assistance in fighting human trafficking, police said.

"Through intelligence gathering and liaising with our downtown business and agency partners, it became apparent that human trafficking and sexual exploitation exists in Brandon and has been gaining traction in our community," Brandon Insp. Mike Pelechaty said.

Brandon bound

Winnipeg police sent resources last year to Brandon, a city of about 50,000 that's 200 kilometres west of Manitoba's capital.

As a result of the partnership, Brandon police created a youth intelligence officer, who works with runaways and sexually exploited youth, and an additional drug investigator to tackle meth and other drug networks in the city.

The Winnipeg counter-exploitation unit does proactive investigations into human trafficking, street prostitution, escorts, massage parlours, illegal gaming, liquor offences and ticket scalping.

Street prostitution can be extremely high risk when it comes to physical and mental health and wellness, with a high propensity for assault and abuse, the Winnipeg police website says.

Signs someone's being exploited include being escorted or watched, not speaking on their own behalf, limited knowledge of the place the person is in, and signs of depression or fear.

"Victims do not choose this lifestyle or the harm inflicted on them," Brandon police Sgt. Kirby Sararas said.

Those who use the services of sex-trade workers are liable to varying consequences, from seizure of vehicles used to commit offences, suspension of driver's licences, fines and imprisonment, and diversion to a prostitution offender program, the Winnipeg police website says.

Police would not say how they found the men out of concern for the integrity of the continuing investigation. None of the victims had called for assistance or appeared to need rescuing.

All 20 men were released on a promise to appear in court in Brandon in September.