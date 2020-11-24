Brandon Wheat Kings name new head coach after Dave Lowry moves up to Jets

The Brandon Wheat Kings have named their new head coach.

The Western Hockey League team will be led by Don MacGillivray, who was the assistant coach of the Wheat Kings for four seasons, according to a Tuesday news release.

MacGillivray also coached the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's Winnipeg Blues for seven seasons, and the University of Manitoba Bisons for three seasons.

"I'm very excited about this opportunity and I'd like to thank the ownership and management of the Brandon Wheat Kings for entrusting me with this position," MacGillivray said in the news release.

He replaces Dave Lowry, whose move to an assistant coaching job with the Winnipeg Jets was announced Monday.

"I'm honoured, and I'm also grateful for the opportunity that I had working with Dave Lowry last season and [former Wheat Kings head coach] David Anning the seasons previous."