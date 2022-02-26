Brandon vigil shows support for Ukraine in face of bloody Russian invasion

More than 100 people gathered near Brandon's city hall on Friday evening, holding signs and Ukrainian flags at a vigil to show support for people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Organizer Vasyl Marchuk says the Ukrainian community in the southwestern Manitoba city, which is about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg, is still coming to terms with the latest developments.

"People [are] shocked — shocked at how fast it's going, how fast Putin [is carrying out] this invasion and try[ing] to escalate and try[ing] to destroy Ukraine," Marchuk, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Association in Brandon, told Marjorie Dowhos, host of CBC's Radio Noon.

He said they're worried because of how the situation is escalating.

Marchuk, whose family is safe right now in northwestern Ukraine, says he's proud of the people on the front lines protecting the country, and of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for not going into hiding as the Russian assault continues on Kyiv, the capital.

"I'm not scared. I hope for people who protect our country, our soldiers," he said, adding that Ukraine's forces need help from Western countries.

Anton Gontr said while many Ukrainians are not surprised by the Russian attack, it's still surreal to watch it unfold.

People at the vigil hold signs reading 'stand with Ukraine' and 'pray for Ukraine.' (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

"Seeing people struggling, being killed in [the] 21st century, in 2022, in the centre of Europe, just for no reason? Just because someone has ambition, someone wants to be ruler or something? That's insane," he said.

"It's something unimaginable to see in this world, and that's hard to see. But I know they will resist."

Gontr, who is originally from central Ukraine and has lived in Manitoba for eight years, said he was happy to see so many people show up at the vigil, and urged people to help out however they can.

Aliona Fluerar, who is originally from Moldova, a country that neighbours Ukraine, said she too was glad to see so many in attendance.

"That means that we are together. We stand for each other and we are going to stand for each other, and that means a lot," said Fluerar, who came to Canada 20 years ago.

She says she knows people still in Ukraine, including some of her husband's relatives. And while she's worried for them right now, she also thinks about what might happen if the Russian military attack continues.

"It's not just Ukraine that is in danger. All the world, everything is going to go up and the prices and everything, so all people are going to suffer," she said.

"And I don't think we deserve that just because of one monster."