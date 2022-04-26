Brandon University soccer coach displayed 'pattern of sexually harassing behaviour': investigator

An independent investigator has found a soccer coach at Brandon University repeatedly abused his position of power over young female athletes, inappropriately partied with them and demonstrated "a pattern of sexually harassing behaviour."

A new external investigation into allegations against Jesse Roziere — a probe undertaken after the Free Press exposed a botched internal review — details the events that led to the university placing the former Bobcats trainer on paid leave in September.

