Brandon University nursing class faces discipline after exam compromised by 'academic dishonesty'
University says after 'serious infraction' involved 'large number' of students in 2nd-year nursing class
Students in a second-year nursing class at Brandon University are facing disciplinary action after a recent final exam was deemed compromised.
The university did not say exactly how the exam was compromised, but a Thursday news release said that the incident involved a "large number" of students, and made reference to the university's policy on academic dishonesty.
"Academic dishonesty is always subject to penalties on a scale appropriate to the level of the infraction, possibly including a grade of F and a permanent mark of Academic Dishonesty on a student's transcript," the southwestern Manitoba university's release said.
"Integrity is especially critical in a field like health care, where trust relationships are central," the university said. "Given the circumstances of this particular case, BU has worked with the faculty member, the students' union, and the students in the class to fairly and appropriately deal with this serious infraction."
All of the students in the class will be offered a chance to repeat the exam, BU said, with a maximum grade of 70 per cent. Students will also have the usual opportunity to appeal their grade individually if they feel this is too punitive after retaking the exam.
"This will allow each student the time to pursue a grade that fits their own circumstances while not holding back the entire cohort from second-term classes," according to the written statement.
A university official confirmed that between 46 and 48 students were enrolled in the course in question, but the university declined any further comment on the matter beyond its emailed statement.
"We are thankful for the vigilance and ethics of those who brought this case forward," the statement said.
"We are exploring ways to continue a dialogue that will address academic dishonestly in general, and today's technological challenges in particular."
CBC News has also reached out the Brandon University Students' Union for comment.
