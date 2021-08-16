Brandon University faculty union calls for mandatory vaccinations on campus

The union representing faculty members at Brandon University has called for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for all students, faculty and staff on campus this fall.

The executive of the Brandon University Faculty Association passed a motion last week calling on the university to require vaccines in order to ensure operations can resume as close to normal as possible, union president Gautam Srivastava said in a news release on Monday.

This follows a call on Aug. 3 from Manitoba Organization of Faculty Associations for the provincial government and university administrators to require vaccines on all Manitoba campuses.

Manitoba's universities and colleges, when contacted by CBC News in early July, said they would not make vaccinations compulsory when the fall term starts.

All of the schools — University of Manitoba, University of Winnipeg, St. Boniface University, University College of the North, Brandon University, Assiniboine Community College and Red River College — said full vaccination is highly encouraged but not mandatory.

The Brandon University Faculty Association said there should be an exception for those with "legitimate accommodation requirements" who cannot get vaccinated, and that vaccines should be made accessible to those who still need them.