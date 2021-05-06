Sen. Mary Jane McCallum becomes 1st Indigenous woman chancellor of Brandon University

Sen. Mary Jane McCallum, a dentist and an advocate for health-care and social justice issues, has been named the new chancellor of Brandon University.

The Manitoba senator, who is of Cree heritage and a residential school survivor, is the first Indigenous person and woman to serve in the leadership role at BU.

"The honour I am receiving is not through individual effort but represents a culmination of all the people who have been involved in my life and the profound impact they have had on me," she said in a statement on Thursday.

"My character has been shaped through demonstration and by the sharing of teachings and ceremonies; through conversations; through stories; through hard times and good times with Indigenous and non-Indigenous people alike."

Dr. David Docherty, the president and vice-chancellor of the southwestern Manitoba university, said McCallum will be an important ambassador and her experience will help advance BU's reconciliation efforts.

"We couldn't be more thrilled," he said in a statement.

McCallum's new role as chancellor will see her provide guidance to Brandon University at the highest level. She will also be a part of the university's board of governors and senate, which preside over convocations and award degrees to graduates.

McCallum is a member of Barren Lands First Nation in Brochet, Man., where she spent years running a range of dental and community health programs, along with a monthly meeting with elders to discuss local social issues.

Indigenous advocate

McCallum attended Guy Hill Residential School for over a decade. She has channelled her experiences into advocacy work and provided dental care to Manitoba First Nations communities, according to BU.

She has been a senator since December 2017 and sits on the Independent Senators Group. Last year, she filed a motion to expel Sen. Lynn Beyak from the chamber over the Ontario senator's refusal to take down racist and derogatory comments about Indigenous people from her website. Beyak, who also defended residential schools, resigned earlier this year.

Months earlier, McCallum also tabled a motion calling on the Canadian government to adopt anti-racism as a pillar of the Canada Health Act.

"Concerted action at the highest levels of influence and authority in Canada is required to disrupt racism in the Canadian health-care system," the motion read.

McCallum earned a doctorate in dentistry from the University of Manitoba 30 years ago and worked in dentistry for over 20 years, from the late 1970s to late 1990s.

During that time she worked in northern communities in Manitoba and Saskatchewan and served as an assistant professor at the U of M.

McCallum spent the latter half of the 1990s working for with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs as regional dental officer for the province, Brandon University says.

She led the University of Manitoba's Indigenous dental health program beginning in the early 2000s, following work as a contractor for the federal First Nations and Inuit health branch that served northern Manitoba.

McCallum retired from dentistry last month but remains a non-practising member of the Manitoba Dental Association, according to Brandon University.

She replaces chancellor Michael Decter, who has served in the position since 2013.