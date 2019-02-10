Skip to Main Content
Underground gas leak prompts street closures in Brandon, Man.

Brandon police and Manitoba Hydro are on scene at a suspected underground gas leak blocks away from the Keystone Centre.

Leak located a few blocks away from Keystone Centre

Manitoba Hydro crews on scene at 22nd Street and Brandon Avenue, checking for an underground gas leak. (Submitted/Manitoba Hydro)

Brandon police and Manitoba Hydro are on scene Sunday at a suspected underground gas leak blocks away from the Keystone Centre. 

Both police and Hydro confirmed in tweets that they are asking people to avoid the area. 

Traffic at 22nd Street and Brandon Avenue is blocked in all directions. 

Hydro crews are going door-to-door to ensure residents' safety. 

On its website, Manitoba Hydro says when there's a suspected gas leak: 

  • If inside a building, leave the doors open as you exit.
  • Do not smoke, light matches or lighters, operate electrical switches, appliances, phones, vehicles, or create any other source of ignition or sparks.
  • Starting a vehicle may create a spark, so you may have to walk out.
  • Shut down equipment (such as lawn mowers, tractors, and power tools) if it is safe to do so.
  • Alert anyone who is nearby and stay upwind.

