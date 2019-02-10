Underground gas leak prompts street closures in Brandon, Man.

Brandon police and Manitoba Hydro are on scene Sunday at a suspected underground gas leak blocks away from the Keystone Centre.

Both police and Hydro confirmed in tweets that they are asking people to avoid the area.

Traffic at 22nd Street and Brandon Avenue is blocked in all directions.

Hydro crews are going door-to-door to ensure residents' safety.

On its website, Manitoba Hydro says when there's a suspected gas leak: