Brandon teen charged for smashing police car window, intoxication, after walking into station

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after shattering the window of a Brandon Police Service vehicle in the station's parking lot.

On Saturday morning around 4:40 a.m., a highly intoxicated teen went to the Brandon Police Service, where he was detained under the Intoxicated Person Detention Act, a police media release said.

Later, police noticed an unmarked police vehicle had a smashed-out window.

They investigated and ended up charging the teen with mischief to property. Police believe he used a metal bar to smash the window.

He was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court.

More from CBC Manitoba: