Brandon 19-year-old dies in Highway 3 rollover

A 19-year-old man from Brandon, Man., died in a single-vehicle rollover May 21, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Virden RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 3, just east of Road 162 W. in the southwestern corner of Manitoba, around 9:45 p.m. May 21, the release said.

When officers arrived, they saw a car flipped over, inside the fence line of a property near the highway.

The 19-year-old — the only person in the car — wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from it, the release said. He was given emergency medical treatment but was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Police believe the car was travelling east on Highway 3 at a high speed, rolled over several times, went through the fence and landed on its roof.

The investigation continues with the assistance of a RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.