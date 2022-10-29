'Getting your identity back': Hundreds of First Nations people register for status cards at Brandon event

An two-day event in Brandon helped more than 400 First Nations people in southwestern Manitoba get the status cards that can be essential to prove their eligibility for certain benefits and rights.

The event on Thursday and Friday at Brandon's Mahkaday Ginew Memorial Centre was a partnership between the Southern Chiefs' Organization and Brandon's Ask Auntie program, which offers mentorship for Indigenous youth, as well as other supports to people of all ages, like providing help to apply for forms of identification.

The two-day event in Brandon offered a streamlined process where staff helped people fill out documentation and took photos for those looking to apply for status.

Ask Auntie co-ordinator Florence Halcrow said staff helped with more than 400 renewals, replacements and first-time applications for the status cards, which prove a person's legal standing under the federal Indian Act.

Status cards can be used for tax exemption, education and health care benefits, and as a form of identification.

It's critical for First Nations people in the area to apply for the cards, Halcrow said.

"They're entitled to these treaty cards," Halcrow said.

"These are very important things that happen in our community for Indigenous people, because there are no resources ... for Indigenous [people] to do these kinds of things except for the Ask Auntie, but even then we're busy."

Southern Chiefs' Organization staff help with applications on Friday. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

To apply for status, applicants must fill out an application form, find a guarantor and submit forms and two photos to Indigenous Services Canada.

Status cards typically arrive in eight to 12 weeks after receiving a letter of confirmation, but a complex case can take far longer.

The Indigenous Services Canada forms for status can be complicated to fill out, Halcrow said, and having staff on hand helps people navigate the process.

A similar one-day event was held in September, Halcrow said, and they were amazed at the demand. She estimates at least 300 people showed up then from across western Manitoba and eastern Saskatchewan.

For her, it demonstrated a need for more resources in Brandon.

"The first time was overwhelming, as we didn't realize how many people needed their status cards, so it was jam-packed in here right from start to finish."

Many younger people came to register, she said, along with others who didn't know how the process worked and those who have no transportation to get to an Indigenous Services office in Winnipeg.

A lot of the new applicants were people who were didn't know about their treaty rights because they were adopted — in many cases during the Sixties Scoop — or were forced to attend residential schools, said Halcrow.

Being a part of helping people reclaim and strengthen their Indigenous identity was an amazing experience, she said.

"It's very overwhelming. Like, it's exciting and it's sad … you're getting your identity back," Halcrow said. "It's exciting to see … the smile on their face when they walk out."

Status card applications process streamlined

Brandonite Chris Ross was among those who attended the registration event, registering two children and himself for status cards Thursday.

"It's easier because we have the help that we need here and they can explain things," Ross said.

"It makes it so much easier because we know that everything is done right.… Sometimes what happens is forms get sent back to us and it takes months to get this done."

Without the help, Ross would have had to go to Winnipeg, and the documents would take much longer to process.

Cassidy McDonald, 20, was applying for a status card to replace one she lost.

She also appreciated the help, because she was not sure how to apply her own.

"It definitely makes it easier instead of having to go all the way to Winnipeg and then it's a longer process.… It definitely makes it easier being here in Brandon."