2 women charged in attack on Black man in Brandon released on bail

Two women accused of yelling racial slurs at a Black man in Brandon before he was stabbed five times last week have been released from custody on bail.

Both appeared in Brandon provincial court on Thursday morning by video from the Winnipeg Remand Centre, where they have been held since their arrest.

Kevin Taylor, 44, was stabbed five times last Thursday evening near the downtown Kristopher Campbell Memorial Skate Park. Police say a group of five people yelled racial slurs at Taylor before the stabbing.

Taylor was treated in hospital and released after the attack, which was caught on video.

The two women were released on a number of conditions, including that they not contact Taylor or any of the other people charged in the attack.

Two other women charged in connection with the attack remain in custody.

All four are due back in court later this month.

A man who also was charged in connection with the incident remains at large.