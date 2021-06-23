Woman charged after stabbing in downtown Brandon sends victim to hospital

Brandon police say a woman was seriously injured and another woman is in custody after a stabbing in the southwestern Manitoba city's downtown Tuesday afternoon.

The stabbing happened on Ninth Street near Pacific Avenue around 3:20 p.m. after two women got into a fight, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Members of the Brandon police major crime unit happened to be in the area at the time of the assault and a 33-year-old woman was arrested on scene, police said.

Officers provided first aid to the 26-year-old victim until paramedics arrived to transport her to hospital.

Brandon police blocked off 9th Street, at Pacific Avenue, on Tuesday afternoon. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but had been upgraded to stable condition on Wednesday, police said.

The 33-year-old woman was due in court Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.