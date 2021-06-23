Woman charged after stabbing in downtown Brandon sends victim to hospital
33-year-old woman charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon after daytime stabbing
Brandon police say a woman was seriously injured and another woman is in custody after a stabbing in the southwestern Manitoba city's downtown Tuesday afternoon.
The stabbing happened on Ninth Street near Pacific Avenue around 3:20 p.m. after two women got into a fight, police said in a Wednesday news release.
Members of the Brandon police major crime unit happened to be in the area at the time of the assault and a 33-year-old woman was arrested on scene, police said.
Officers provided first aid to the 26-year-old victim until paramedics arrived to transport her to hospital.
She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but had been upgraded to stable condition on Wednesday, police said.
The 33-year-old woman was due in court Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.