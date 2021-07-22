Brandon getting 24/7 sobering centre: province

Brandon is getting a new 24/7 space for non-violent, publicly intoxicated people to stay while the effects of drugs or alcohol wear off, Justice Minister Cameron Friesen said in a provincial news release on Thursday.

The government pledged $2 million to open and run the new centre, but didn't provide any details about when it will open or where it will be.

The Brandon Sobering Centre will help address public intoxication in and around the southwestern Manitoba city.

It's a significant, continuing health-and-safety issue in the area, the province said, with the Brandon Police Service responding to more than 1,000 calls a year where drugs and alcohol are considered a factor.

That places a burden on the health-care and justice systems, the province says.

The project builds on a partnership with the City of Brandon and other groups to develop a strategy for community safety and well-being, the release says.