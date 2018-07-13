Suspect arrested in Brandon shooting

Brandon police have arrested a Calgary man in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon that sent two victims to hospital.

Police said Friday the victims received medical attention at Brandon Regional Health Centre following the early afternoon shooting at a business on Highland Avenue near First Street, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway.

Acting Sgt. Jeff Hoad would not elaborate on the nature of the wounds or gender and age of the victims.

There is no known relation between the suspect, 61, and the two victims, police said, adding no additional details on the incident would be released while the investigation continues.

More from CBC Manitoba: