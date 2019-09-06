Shooting suspect turns himself in to Manitoba RCMP

A 36-year-old man wanted in connection to a shooting in western Manitoba is now in police custody.

Police had been looking for the suspect since Aug. 30, after a 45-year-old man showed up at Brandon Hospital with gunshot injuries.

The victim had been shot outside of a home in the Rural Municipality of Cornwallis, near Brandon, according to police, who said the 36-year-old man drove the victim to the hospital and dropped him off.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition, RCMP said.

The 36-year-old is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.