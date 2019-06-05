Woman seriously injured in shooting at Brandon home
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was shot inside a home in Brandon.
Brandon police say a number of people in the home were taken in for questioning
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was shot inside a home in Brandon on Wednesday.
The shooting at home on Ninth Street, between Southern and Brandon avenues, was reported just before 4 a.m., Brandon police said.
The 34-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.
She was later taken to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre, Brandon police said Wednesday afternoon.
The other people in the home at the time were taken in for questioning, police said. They do not believe the shooting is random.
The Brandon police major crimes unit is investigating.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.