Woman seriously injured in shooting at Brandon home

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was shot inside a home in Brandon on Wednesday.

The shooting at home on Ninth Street, between Southern and Brandon avenues, was reported just before 4 a.m., Brandon police said.

The 34-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

She was later taken to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre, Brandon police said Wednesday afternoon.

The other people in the home at the time were taken in for questioning, police said. They do not believe the shooting is random.

The Brandon police major crimes unit is investigating.

