Man charged in shooting at Brandon home

Brandon police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery and shooting that left a woman seriously wounded over the weekend.

The suspect, 26, has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm and other offences.

Police were called to a home on Ninth Street, between Brandon and Southern Avenues, at about 4 a.m. on June 5 following reports of gun shots.

A woman, 34, found at the home was rushed to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. She was eventually taken to hospital in Winnipeg where she is stable and getting treatment, police said.

Others at the home were questioned by investigators. A search of the home netted police an 28 grams of methamphetine, a long rifle and sawed-off rifle.

Brandon police have laid charges after meth and guns were found in a home on Ninth Street, where a woman was shot early Wednesday. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

One day later a 33-year-old man was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm.

On Wednesday, Brandon police said they caught a second man, 26, who was arrested during a traffic stop in the western Manitoba city. He remains in custody.

Police don't believe the shooting was random.

