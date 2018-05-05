Brandon to install needle disposal containers at parks, bus terminal to combat 'worrisome' problem

The City of Brandon plans to install six secure containers for needle disposal in public areas throughout the city's core in the new year — part of an effort to combat the growing problem of needles being left on the ground and in garbage cans.

A motion passed by city council Monday night calls for the sharps containers to be installed at four city parks, the downtown transit terminal and the city's civic services building.

"I think it's a responsible step," said Lisa Ramsay, who is on the women's council for Brandon's Bear Clan citizen patrol group.

"I think if we're going to be passing out [and] distributing needles, then we need to have a plan to safely dispose of needles. Certainly it's safer to give people the option of at least having a container to put them in."

Ramsay said volunteer patrols are coming across more and more needles in the downtown, finding them most often on sidewalks, in back lanes, and in dumpsters and garbage cans.

According to a presentation to city council, the Bear Clan has picked up nearly 950 needles from the downtown so far this year — sometimes finding dozens at a time. That compares to 519 in 2018 and just 31 in 2017.

"It is a staggering number," said Ramsay. "It's very worrisome. When we started to see this a few years ago, this was our worry — that if we didn't get ahead of this, it would continue to grow as a problem.

"That seems to be playing out. It doesn't seem to be getting better."

According to figures provided by the regional health authority, nearly 214,500 needles have been handed out at sites across the region since April 1. Just over 311,000 were distributed in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, a Prairie Mountain Health spokesperson said in an email to CBC News.

City to assess effectiveness

The city said the six containers are being provided by the Sexuality Education Resource Centre in Brandon.

They will be put up in Stanley, Princess, Rideau and Coronation parks, in addition to the containers at the transit terminal and civic services building. Each has a double lock with a five-litre liner inside.

"We're thinking that most of our staff are [at] those facilities about once per week," said Greg Brown, the city's occupational safety and health co-ordinator. He said staff are already trained on how to properly handle sharps.

The centre had initially told city council it wanted to put up 13 collection boxes, based on calls for service from Brandon police to pick up needles.

Brown said the smaller start will allow the city to assess the effectiveness of the boxes before potentially installing more.

Ramsay said public education on how to handle and dispose of needles appear to be working, to an extent. She said volunteers are finding some needles disposed of in plastic bottles or other containers.

"We do still see a need for constantly picking them up on patrol," she said, adding that before the group got its own containers, they were trying to get ahead of the issue.

"We were using laundry soap bottles … the heaviest plastic that we could find and was accessible to us, to give to people," she said.

The city estimates maintaining the six containers will cost around $600 in 2020.