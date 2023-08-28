Brandon man faces numerous sexual abuse charges involving 5 children

WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.

A 23-year-old Brandon man arrested in May after allegedly giving meth to a teenage girl and sexually assaulting her is now facing more criminal charges after police identified five other child victims.

The man was first arrested after a 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital for treatment after being given meth. A police investigation revealed the man had been talking to the girl on Snapchat for 18 months, starting when the girl was 14.

At the time, he was charged with luring, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and administering a noxious thing.

Further investigation revealed hundreds of videos and images of child sexual abuse on the accused's devices, and police identified five other victims — all boys between the ages of 10 and 14.

Police believe the accused met with the five victims in person at some point, said Sgt. Kirby Sararas of Brandon Police Service's public information office in an interview Monday.

"This is significant, especially considering their ages, they're quite young. In my memory I haven't come across anything similar to this in Brandon," she said.

In addition to the charges from May, the 23-year-old man is now facing charges of accessing and possessing child pornography, five counts of luring, four counts of invitation to sexual touching, four counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Sararas said the case is a warning for parents to talk to their kids about their online activity.

"Because a lot of the kids are not being forthcoming. They're being groomed not to talk to adults about what they're doing," she said.

"So I think it's very, very important that parents start having these conversations when kids are really young so that they understand and recognize the signs for themselves."