Man accused of posing as undercover Brandon police officer faces sex assault charge

A man has been charged with sexual assault after he impersonated an undercover cop and told a woman she'd face jail time for prostitution if she didn't have sex with him, Brandon police say.

Officers arrested a 33-year-old man on Wednesday. He was charged with personating a police officer and sexual assault.

Police allege the man approached a woman and told her he was an undercover police officer who needed her to follow him to an apartment that was available for rent. Once there, he told her she would go to jail if she didn't have sex with him, police said.

He was detained in custody and is expected in court in August.

It's illegal to impersonate an officer and Brandon police say all plainclothes or undercover officers carry identification cards and badges they should present to you.

More from CBC Manitoba: