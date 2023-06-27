Brandon school board reprimands members for conduct, bylaw breaches following library book debate

The Brandon School Division's board of trustees voted to reprimand five of its seven members on Monday for breaching the board's code of conduct and bylaws in recent weeks, including accusations of treating community members with disrespect.

The formal reprimands, which were delivered during an in camera session following the board's regular public meeting on Monday night, come following a May 23 board meeting attended by hundreds of people in Manitoba's second-largest city, where the board rejected a call to remove books dealing with sexuality and gender identity from libraries.

During Monday's in camera session, trustees Linda Ross, Jim Murray and Kim Fallis were reprimanded for breaching a section of the board's code of conduct that says all community members must be treated "in a respectful and courteous manner," the division said in a Tuesday news release.

Trustees Breanna Sieklicki and Calistus Ekenna were reprimanded for breaching a board bylaw that says trustees can only ask delegations at meetings questions for the purpose of clarification.

Though the board's news release did not refer specifically to the May 23 meeting, it did say that "over the past weeks, multiple trustees have been accused of violating the trustee code of conduct policy" and the board bylaw regarding delegations.

A screencap from video of Monday's Brandon board meeting. During an in camera session following the meeting, the board voted to reprimand five of its seven members. (Brandon School Division Board of Trustees)

The trustees "have been issued reprimands by the board as a whole, and each member of the board has been reminded of the importance of following proper board conduct," the board's news release said, and all have agreed to follow division policies and bylaws going forward.

During Monday's public board meeting, Kathy Smitzniuk, a Brandon resident, said she found the May 23 board meeting at Vincent Massey High School — where a 6-1 board vote rejected a proposal to create a committee of trustees and parents to review books available in division schools — "very disturbing."

"The presence of signs, drums, co-ordinated clothing, and the public yelling profanities is not normal board meeting etiquette," Smitzniuk said.

Reviewing books 'not our role': board chair

The proposal was initially brought forward by a delegation at a May 8 board meeting, who called for a committee to review library titles and remove any deemed inappropriate, including "any books that caused our kids to question whether they are in the wrong body."

Before the vote at the May 23 meeting, board chair Linda Ross said there were many "errors and untruths" in a presentation by one of the delegation's members.

At Monday's board meeting, Smitzniuk asked for a freedom of information request to produce communications leading up to the May 23 meeting to show how the board arrived at its decision to reject the book review committee.

"It appears to me that you already made up your mind before the meeting at Vincent Massey, and the meeting itself was just a political show," she told the board.

However, board chair Linda Ross says the decision has been made and there will not be a review committee.

Board chair Linda Ross, shown the board's May 23 meeting, says the board has made its decision and there will not a be a book review committee. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"We're not going to do that," she told CBC, adding the ongoing push to review books is distracting from the board's primary mission — the education of students.

"That is not our role as a board — that is the responsibility of professional library staff.... We don't invite citizens in to deal with other operations in our division. So why would we do it for this?"

There is a diversity of opinion in Brandon, she said, and the board needs to ensure it is fulfilling its educational mandate, while also obeying human rights codes and all other legislation.

But speaking to the board Monday, Smitzniuk said that's not happening.

"To say that I'm worried about what's going on in our schools would be an understatement," the Brandon resident said.

Smitzniuk said she has a growing concern with the conduct of certain trustees, as well as decisions being made by the board as a whole.

An attendee holds a sign at the May 23 meeting. One community member who spoke at Monday's meeting said a committee to review books in school libraries is essential, because some contain graphic illustrations. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

She named three board members who she says should be reprimanded for how they spoke to people at the May 23 meeting.

Some also said a committee to review books in school libraries is essential, because some contain graphic illustrations.

"There [are] not just a few parents speaking out anymore. This is a Canada-wide and beyond movement, and it's growing every day," she said.

"No one cares who you love, but leave our kids alone."

Amendment will let trustees speak out

Also at Monday's meeting, trustee Duncan Ross put forward an amendment that will give trustees more of a public voice.

The board was already considering the amendment before the May 23 meeting.

Under the amendment, trustees will be allowed to share their opinions on board decisions publicly and with media. Traditionally, only the chair or a designated trustee has spoken about decisions.

As elected officials, trustees should be able to explain why they may have disagreed with a decision, while still supporting the decision once it's approved and becomes board policy, Ross said.

The next Brandon School Division board meeting is on Aug. 28.