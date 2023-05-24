Hundreds pack gym in response to call to remove books from Brandon School Division libraries

WARNING: This story contains descriptions of bullying and mentions suicide.

Hundreds of people packed a Brandon, Man., gymnasium for a school division meeting in response to a call to remove certain books dealing with sexuality and gender identity from libraries.

The Brandon School Division was inundated with calls, letters and emails after a delegation at its May 8 meeting, led by former school trustee and grandmother Lorraine Hackenschmidt, called on the division to set up a committee to review the content of books available in school libraries, and remove titles deemed inappropriate.

Tuesday's board of trustees meeting was held in Vincent Massey High School in the southwestern Manitoba city, where it had been relocated to accommodate the number of people expected to attend.

More than 30 people registered to speak at the meeting before school trustees are expected to vote on the proposal brought forward on May 8.

A large number of people in the audience held up signs supporting LGBTQ people, while others held signs declaring their one-word response to the proposal: "Don't."

First to speak was Jason Foster, a student at Vincent Massey High School who identified himself as transgender.

Foster started by thanking everyone in attendance, "no matter your opinion, no matter your stance."

He went on to describe his experiences as a transgender youth, saying he has been told to kill himself, and telling the trustees that being trans is not a choice.

"If it were, then people would not choose it," he said. "I have been told that the only way I would make my parents proud is if they found me hanging in my living room because I am transgender."

Removing the books would harm transgender youth, Foster said.

"If that content is banned and suppressed they will think something is wrong," he said. "Children will hate themselves ... Children are going to die because they believe their existence is wrong."

Whitney Hodgins attended the meeting to show her opposition to the proposal to a call to review and remove books dealing with issues of sexuality and gender identity. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

Trustees also heard from Penni Jones, who said her son is trans.

"I have always told my children that school is their safe place aside from our home," she said.

"If you, the trustees of the Brandon School Division, decide to form a committee to look at banning books of the LBGTQ nature, school will no longer be a safe place for my son."

Books in question

Some titles singled out by the delegation included Being Jazz by Jazz Jennings, an American transgender advocate, and It's Perfectly Normal by Robie H. Harris, an illustrated book for children 10 and older dealing with puberty and sex.

As of noon last Friday, the division had received at least 289 emails and letters in response to the proposal. Of those, six supported the call to review the books.

Loud cheers and applause frequently punctuated the meeting, from audience members both in support and opposed to the proposal.

Several people in the audience cheered when People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier, who said he supports the call to remove the books, entered the gym. They were met with jeers and boos from other audience members.

One audience member who supported the removal of books was ejected from the meeting for ripping up another person's sign.

The meeting is expected to go late into the evening before the trustees vote on the proposal.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help:

Talk Suicide Canada : 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (text between 4 p.m. and midnight ET).

: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (text between 4 p.m. and midnight ET). Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (phone), live chat counselling on the website .

. Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre.

Trans Lifeline: 877-330-6366 (phone, 5 p.m.-1 a.m. ET) A peer support line run by and for trans people, focused on providing community, support, and resources.