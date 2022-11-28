Over 9 kg of cocaine, cash, guns nabbed in Brandon after year-long investigation

Brandon Police arrested 10 people for cocaine distribution, among other charges, after a year-long investigation into interprovincial drug trafficking, according to a news release Monday.

The inter-agency Project Banish operation led to the seizure of more than nine kilograms of cocaine — which could have a street value of over $900,000 — more than $450,000 in cash and multiple stolen guns, according to the release. Police said the actual value of all items seized is $950,000.

Brandon Police were assisted by units from the Winnipeg Police Service as well as Manitoba Justice during the investigation.

"It is no secret that a coordinated effort is required to effectively catch and convict drug traffickers," Brandon Police Services deputy Chief Randy Lewis said at a press conference Monday.

"Project Banish is an example of how just such a coordinated effort between invested organizations and people can successfully dismantle a drug trafficking network."

Brandon Police Sgt. Paul McBeth speaks about items confiscated in the year-long Project Banish operation. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Police believe the cocaine being distributed in Brandon was brought in from Ontario and British Columbia.

Sgt. Paul McBeth said Project Banish unearthed a "sophisticated network" of high to mid-level traffickers and local couriers distributing drugs.

During the week of Nov. 21, police searched six residential areas in Brandon as well as Campbell's Trailer Court, a Brandon business and three vehicles.

Multiple family members were arrested in relation to the investigation, McBeth said at the press conference.

"It is an independent organization ... the cocaine is coming from outside of Brandon, but we believe the network itself was working within Brandon," McBeth said.

"I'm sure there will be another group looking to fill that role and we will do our best to discover who they are and take them down as well."

The search at the residence and vehicle of the organization's alleged leader led to the seizure of 24 ounces of cocaine and more than $76,000 in cash.

Multiple weapons including swords, a spring-loaded knife, a baton, a bulletproof ballistic vest, a crossbow and other items police link to drug trafficking including scales and baggies for a vacuum sealer.

Items seized by police during Project Banish. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The person police believe to be the network's leader is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine possessed, proceeds of crime more than $5,000, as well as other conspiracy and firearms charges.

"Brandon Police Service organized crime section anticipates further charges and future arrests stemming from this investigation," McBeth said.

Project Banish shows the need for agencies to work together when it comes to bringing down drug rings, said Minister of Justice Kelvin Goertzen.

Assistant Mardi McNichol, left, and Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen look at items seized through Project Banish. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"We know the drug dealers ... there's no borders and boundaries that are operated within and that information needs to be shared between police agencies, expertise needs to be shared," Goertzen said at the press conference.

"This is a perfect example of what we're trying to achieve more broadly in the province of having great law enforcement ... in the different municipal forces and the provincial RCMP work together to share information and take drugs off the street and get charges laid against individuals who need to have charges laid against them."