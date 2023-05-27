Dungeons and dragons and orcs, oh my! Manitoba gamers unite for 42nd PrairieCon

Southwestern Manitoba gamers have been spending the weekend slaying dragons, befriending orcs and casting fireballs — all in the pursuit of defeating Dungeons and Dragons nightmares.

Hundreds of board game enthusiasts have been at the Keystone Centre in Brandon, Man., since Friday for the city's 42nd edition of PrairieCon. President James Hood says one of the signature events of the convention, which started in the 1980s, has been its Dungeons and Dragons tournament.

"Brandon punches way above its level as far as the quality of the games we find here. This is somewhere between a game and a theatre experience," Hood said. "People are sort of fighting through their own nightmares and it's interesting to see what's happening."

Hood described PrairieCon as a "festival of games," where people who are interested in any form of tabletop gaming can participate in everything from role-playing to cards to board games.

Hood said there will be at least 220 games played over the three-day convention.

From left, Andrew Teichrow, Steve Harder and Alexander Tzadu play Firefly the Game. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The Dungeons and Dragons tournament has 30 seats where people can participate in a role-playing journey designed by Brandonite Nick Brown.

Dungeons and Dragons is a tabletop role-playing game where players invent a character and improvise their way through an adventure with a group of four to seven friends, using dice rolls to guide their actions.

Guests adventure through the vendors and game tables at Brandon's PrairieCon. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Each Dungeons and Dragon table at PrairieCon is themed around a set of different monsters and puzzles. As the players explore these different realms, they slowly figure out how the world and story ends, while encountering different surprises.

Brown wrote the story in January and spent months finessing the campaign, preparing to make his debut at PrairieCon as a dungeon master.

His goal was to bring people together in an epic and fun adventure.

"This is really wonderful to see all the folks back together again, and there's a lot of faces I recognize," Brown said.

"I want them to be inspired to go back home and … have improved their playing ability, their role-playing, their improvisational skills."

Hood also served as one of the dungeon masters for the tournament. He said the best journeys are the ones where people go off script and start improvising.

Dungeon master Nick Brown showcases miniatures for the PrairieCon Dungeons and Dragons tournament. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"I had a person decide to climb something that is not climbable," Hood said with a grin. "Because of it, he's being attacked by a dragon."

He knows dungeon masters are leading a successful campaign if there is a buzz in the room, smiles on faces and lots of laughter, paired with a few good-natured arguments.

PrairieCon is a fun way to meet people who share a passion for gaming, Hood said. Some players are youth attending for the first time, while others are seasoned veterans who have been at PrairieCon since it first launched.

Connor Wielgosz said PrairieCon is an opportunity to meet and learn from other gaming enthusiasts. He co-created Glass Jar Games out of Winnipeg with David Plumridge.

Amber Solomon paints a minature figure for board games. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

They made their debut at PrairieCon with the hope to build momentum and come up with a few more games over the summer.

He said they worked at a board game café together where they taught games, but wanted to try their hand at inventing, designing and crafting their own creations.

PrairieCon president James Hood serves as a Dungeon Master during a Dungeons and Dragons tournament at the Keystone Centre on Saturday. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"One great thing about making games locally is that you can actually meet the people who make them, and you can influence what they make into the future," Wielgosz said.

"We can actually connect with people who love games, who have ideas ... and we can really grow from that. And that is just an incredible community to have."

PrairieCon 2023 ends on Sunday evening. Doors open at 8 a.m., while the gaming starts at 9 a.m. and the facility closes at 6 p.m., the event's website says.