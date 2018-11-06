Brandon police release surveillance photo of suspect in poppy box theft

Police in Brandon, Man., are asking the public for help in tracking down the man who stole a Remembrance Day donation box on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., police say a male entered a business in the 800 block of 18th Street in Brandon and made off with the poppy box.

Donations to the boxes go to the Royal Canadian Legion's Poppy Fund, which supports veterans and their families.

The Brandon Police Service released a photo of the suspect, captured on a surveillance camera.

Anyone who might be able to identify the suspect is asked to contact the BPS at 204-729-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 204-727-8477.