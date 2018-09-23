Alleged car thief has cold water thrown on escape from Brandon police

A suspected car thief is in hot water with Brandon police after cold water thwarted his escape from officers early Sunday.

Brandon police attempted to pull over a vehicle reported stolen from Indian Head, Sask. after noticing it driving in the western Manitoba city around 1:20 a.m., but the driver took off.

A short chase ended when the vehicle got stuck on a river dike near 5th Street North.

That's when police say the driver got out and jumped in the river, attempting to swim away.

But he didn't make it far.

The suspect changed his mind and returned to shore because the water was too cold, say police, who arrested the driver and his passenger who'd opted to stay warm and dry on the shore.

A 19-year-old man and a male youth, both from Nipawin, Sask., have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and flight from police.

