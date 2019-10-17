Thief took food, cigarettes after twice donning business uniforms, Brandon police say

A man has been charged with theft, accused of putting on business uniforms on two occasions and stealing food and cigarettes.

Police said the first incident was reported in early August.

A man got an employee maintenance uniform from a business on McTavish Avenue E., just east of First Street, and made his way through the building without attracting suspicion, police said.

"He was able to enter the staff area of a cafeteria, while wearing the uniform, then take food out of the building on a cart without being noticed," Brandon police said in a news release Thursday.

"The exact value of the stolen food is unknown, but it is believed to have consisted of sandwiches, ice cream and beverages."

Police received a similar report on Wednesday.

In that incident, police allege the same person entered a business on Victoria Avenue near 10th Street on Tuesday evening, wearing an employee jacket and carrying a suitcase.

"While in the storage area, he is believed to have stolen 57 cartons of cigarettes, valued at approximately $11,000. He exited the business with the suitcase and left in a taxi," police said. "Employees became aware of the theft when they discovered the storage area that housed the cigarettes has been damaged and forced open."

Police arrested a 47-year-old man on Wednesday evening.

He has been charged with break and enter, theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and breach of an undertaking.

Police searched his home and recovered four cartons of cigarettes, as well as an employee jacket associated with the second incident.

The man was expected in court on Thursday.

