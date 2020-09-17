Brandon stabbing suspect tossed throwing stars, knife in attempt to escape, police say

A man accused of stabbing his neighbour early Wednesday morning allegedly threw a knife and throwing stars at Brandon police officers in an attempt to evade arrest.

A Brandon woman who'd been stabbed multiple times drove herself to the hospital, where police were called just after 2:30 a.m., said Const. Myran Hamm of the Brandon police's public information office.

The woman told police that a neighbour at her apartment block had stabbed her, so police went to the building on Fourth Street between Princess and Rosser avenues to look for the man.

While they were outside the building, police spoke to the neighbour, who was in an upstairs suite, and the man threw "ninja-style" throwing stars at the officers, a news release said.

"Throwing ninja stars at the officers is obviously not something that we encounter every day, that's for sure," Hamm said.

The man also threw a knife at the officers while trying to run away, police said.

"A very concerning and dangerous situation for everyone involved," Hamm said.

Police chased after the man, and he was arrested and taken into custody.

The woman who was stabbed is in stable condition in hospital, while one of the officers sustained minor injuries but was not hospitalized, Hamm said.

The man will appear in court later on Wednesday, while the major crime section continues to investigate.

The man faces charges of aggravated assault, breaking and entering and assault with a weapon, but there may be more charges or changes to the charges after further investigation, Hamm said.

More from CBC Manitoba: